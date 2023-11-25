Who's Playing

Current Records: Queens 3-3, Richmond 3-2

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

What to Know

After three games on the road, Richmond is heading back home. They will take on the Queens Royals at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Richmond proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-65 win over the Rebels.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Neal Quinn, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan King, who scored 21 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Royals beat the Knights 97-84 on Wednesday.

The Spiders now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Royals, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.