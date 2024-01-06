Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: St. Bona. 10-3, Richmond 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Bona. is 8-2 against Richmond since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

The matchup between St. Bona. and VCU on Wednesday hardly resembled the 61-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Bonnies walked away with an 89-78 victory over the Rams. With that win, St. Bona. brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

St. Bona.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Charles Pride, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Chad Venning was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Richmond has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Leopards 59-38. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-17.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Bigelow, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

The Bonnies are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Spiders, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Bona. just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Bona. didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Richmond in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does Richmond have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.