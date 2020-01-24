Watch Richmond vs. Dayton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dayton @ Richmond

Current Records: Dayton 17-2; Richmond 15-4

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will stay at home another game and welcome the #7 Dayton Flyers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Richmond and the La Salle Explorers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Richmond wrapped it up with a 75-57 victory. The Spiders got double-digit scores from four players: F Grant Golden (15), F Tyler Burton (14), G Jake Wojcik (11), and G Jacob Gilyard (10).

Meanwhile, Dayton was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 86-60 margin over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. It was another big night for G Jalen Crutcher, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and seven assists.

The wins brought Richmond up to 15-4 and Dayton to 17-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spiders come into the game boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.50%. But the Flyers are even better: they rank first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives the Flyers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won all of the games they've played against Richmond in the last six years.