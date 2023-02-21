Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ Richmond
Current Records: Saint Louis 18-9; Richmond 13-14
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Saint Louis Billikens will be on the road. Saint Louis and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Billikens winning the first 76-69 at home and Richmond taking the second 68-66.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat the Duquesne Dukes 90-85 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Gibson Jimerson, who had 28 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 68-62 to the La Salle Explorers. Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Neal Quinn, who had 16 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.
The Billikens are now 18-9 while the Spiders sit at 13-14. Saint Louis is 10-7 after wins this year, and Richmond is 7-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Louis have won six out of their last ten games against Richmond.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Richmond 68 vs. Saint Louis 66
- Jan 02, 2022 - Saint Louis 76 vs. Richmond 69
- Feb 26, 2021 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Richmond 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Saint Louis 74 vs. Richmond 58
- Mar 14, 2019 - Saint Louis 71 vs. Richmond 68
- Jan 30, 2019 - Richmond 84 vs. Saint Louis 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Richmond 66
- Jan 06, 2018 - Saint Louis 69 vs. Richmond 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Richmond 72 vs. Saint Louis 62
- Feb 10, 2016 - Richmond 67 vs. Saint Louis 53