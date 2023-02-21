Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Richmond

Current Records: Saint Louis 18-9; Richmond 13-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Saint Louis Billikens will be on the road. Saint Louis and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Billikens winning the first 76-69 at home and Richmond taking the second 68-66.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat the Duquesne Dukes 90-85 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Gibson Jimerson, who had 28 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 68-62 to the La Salle Explorers. Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Neal Quinn, who had 16 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

The Billikens are now 18-9 while the Spiders sit at 13-14. Saint Louis is 10-7 after wins this year, and Richmond is 7-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last ten games against Richmond.