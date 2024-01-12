Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Manhattan 4-9, Rider 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Rider ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Golden Griffins. The victory was some much needed relief for Rider as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Bobcats on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin.

The Broncs' win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Rider beat Manhattan 67-56 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.

