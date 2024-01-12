Who's Playing
Manhattan Jaspers @ Rider Broncs
Current Records: Manhattan 4-9, Rider 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Rider ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Golden Griffins. The victory was some much needed relief for Rider as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Bobcats on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin.
The Broncs' win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.
Rider beat Manhattan 67-56 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 22, 2023 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 65
- Mar 08, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 05, 2019 - Manhattan 73 vs. Rider 66