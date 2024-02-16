Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-13, Rider 8-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mt St Mary's, who comes in off a win.

Mt St Mary's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took down the Bobcats 96-79. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Mt St Mary's did.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 77-62 to the Red Foxes. Rider didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Broncs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Mt St Mary's came up short against the Broncs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-62. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.