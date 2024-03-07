Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: St. Peter's 16-11, Rider 14-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Peter's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Jaspers, posting a 89-57 victory at home. That 32 point margin sets a new team best for St. Peter's this season.

Meanwhile, Rider came tearing into Sunday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Golden Griffins with a 65-61 victory.

The Peacocks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.7 points per game. As for the Broncs, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season.

St. Peter's came up short against the Broncs in their previous meeting back in January, falling 62-57. Can St. Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider and St. Peter's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.