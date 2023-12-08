Who's Playing

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-9, Rider 1-7

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for Rider and eight for Stonehill College.

The point spread may have favored Rider last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags. Rider found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Skyhawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-63 loss to the Seawolves on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Broncs' defeat dropped their record down to 1-7. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Rider beat Stonehill College 78-67 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rider won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.