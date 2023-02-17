Who's Playing

Canisius @ Rider

Current Records: Canisius 6-18; Rider 14-9

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Broncs escaped with a win last week against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Meanwhile, everything went Canisius' way against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday as they made off with an 85-65 win.

Rider is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against Canisius in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 66-64. Will the Broncs repeat their success, or do the Golden Griffins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey





The Broncs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider have won eight out of their last 14 games against Canisius.