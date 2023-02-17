Who's Playing
Canisius @ Rider
Current Records: Canisius 6-18; Rider 14-9
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Broncs escaped with a win last week against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.
Meanwhile, everything went Canisius' way against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday as they made off with an 85-65 win.
Rider is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against Canisius in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 66-64. Will the Broncs repeat their success, or do the Golden Griffins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rider have won eight out of their last 14 games against Canisius.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Rider 66 vs. Canisius 64
- Jan 30, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Canisius 62
- Jan 21, 2022 - Canisius 70 vs. Rider 69
- Mar 08, 2021 - Rider 78 vs. Canisius 76
- Feb 07, 2020 - Rider 61 vs. Canisius 60
- Jan 19, 2020 - Canisius 95 vs. Rider 86
- Feb 08, 2019 - Canisius 81 vs. Rider 80
- Jan 11, 2019 - Rider 82 vs. Canisius 73
- Feb 18, 2018 - Rider 83 vs. Canisius 82
- Dec 29, 2017 - Canisius 77 vs. Rider 76
- Feb 17, 2017 - Canisius 85 vs. Rider 77
- Jan 30, 2017 - Rider 72 vs. Canisius 66
- Feb 07, 2016 - Canisius 67 vs. Rider 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - Rider 79 vs. Canisius 68