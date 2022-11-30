Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Rider

Current Records: Monmouth 0-7; Rider 1-4

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rider winning the first 74-65 at home and the Hawks taking the second 72-68.

Monmouth was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 80-76 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

As for Rider, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 76-46 defeat to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week. Forward Mervin James just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Monmouth is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Monmouth at 0-7 and the Broncs at 1-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are 352nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.4 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Monmouth have won eight out of their last 16 games against Rider.