Who's Playing

Siena @ Rider

Current Records: Siena 17-10; Rider 14-11

What to Know

The Siena Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Saints and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 66-63 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Siena had been the slight favorite coming in.

Speaking of close games: Rider was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 90-88 to Quinnipiac.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Rider.