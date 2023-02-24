Who's Playing
Siena @ Rider
Current Records: Siena 17-10; Rider 14-11
What to Know
The Siena Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Saints and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 66-63 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Siena had been the slight favorite coming in.
Speaking of close games: Rider was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 90-88 to Quinnipiac.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Rider.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Siena 68 vs. Rider 63
- Feb 13, 2022 - Siena 76 vs. Rider 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Rider 74 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Rider 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Siena 73 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 05, 2020 - Rider 85 vs. Siena 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Siena 87 vs. Rider 81
- Feb 10, 2019 - Siena 59 vs. Rider 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Rider 97 vs. Siena 71
- Jan 17, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 68
- Dec 05, 2016 - Rider 71 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Siena 84 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Siena 63 vs. Rider 52