WATCH: Ridiculous Trae Young basket highlights remarkable second half vs. West Virginia

An ailing Trae Young had an up-and-down night vs. West Virginia on Monday night.

The Sooners freshman produced yet another 30-plus outing, finishing off the night with 32 points on 10 of 20 shooting. He started sluggish and played from behind for almost the entire game, but as he's done all season, unleashed his magic when the Sooners absolutely needed it.

In the final 11 minutes of their 75-73 loss, Young put up 12 points to rally them back to within one, including a finish with Harry Potter-like sorcery under the basket.

Off the top of the backboard!

Young, even in a loss and despite battling an undisclosed illness, once again played like the best player in the sport. Despite dishing out a season-low one assist, his ability to score anytime, anywhere, under any circumstance like this one, afforded Oklahoma an opportunity to score the potential go-ahead bucket in the waning seconds despite trailing much of the game.

Against a pretty stellar West Virginia team, OU's comeback attempt fell flat. But I get the feeling this won't be the last we hear from Trae Young.