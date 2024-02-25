Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Clev. State 16-12, Robert Morris 10-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 87-72 finish the last time they played, Robert Morris and the Golden Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Colonials suffered a grim 63-43 defeat to the Golden Grizzlies on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Robert Morris has scored all season.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Clev. State was not quite the Norse's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vikings fell just short of the Norse by a score of 75-73.

The Colonials are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 10-18. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.7 points per game. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.

Robert Morris couldn't quite finish off the Vikings in their previous matchup back in January and fell 66-64. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.