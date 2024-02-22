Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: Oakland 17-10, Robert Morris 10-17
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
What to Know
Oakland is 7-2 against the Colonials since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Despite being away, Oakland is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
Oakland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 107-59 victory over the Jaguars. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Oakland has managed all season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Robert Morris and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Colonials were completely outmatched by the Raiders on the road and fell 101-71. Robert Morris was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-32.
Robert Morris struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Golden Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Colonials, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-17.
Oakland strolled past the Colonials when the teams last played on February 1st by a score of 87-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Oakland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Oakland has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Oakland 87 vs. Robert Morris 72
- Jan 29, 2023 - Robert Morris 68 vs. Oakland 63
- Jan 12, 2023 - Oakland 69 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Feb 11, 2022 - Oakland 71 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oakland 79 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Robert Morris 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - Robert Morris 88 vs. Oakland 82
- Dec 10, 2016 - Oakland 74 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Oakland 92 vs. Robert Morris 74