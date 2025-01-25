Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Oakland 9-12, Robert Morris 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Ticket Cost: $10.12

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

If Robert Morris heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Oakland took over last week. Oakland snuck past PFW with a 76-72 win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had just enough and edged Youngstown State out 72-70 on Wednesday. That's two games straight that the Colonials have won by exactly two points.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Youngstown State only pulled down nine.

Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Robert Morris, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-7.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by zero points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Oakland opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-71 defeat to Robert Morris. Can Oakland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colonials as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.