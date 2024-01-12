Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: PFW 13-4, Robert Morris 5-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Robert Morris Colonials and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Robert Morris found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 101-76 defeat to the Raiders. Robert Morris was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-37.

Meanwhile, PFW pushed their score all the way to 85 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-85 to the Penguins. That's two games in a row now that PFW has lost by exactly eight points.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Mastodons, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-4.

Robert Morris beat PFW 71-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

PFW is a 3.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris and PFW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.