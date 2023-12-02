Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Youngstown State 4-3, Robert Morris 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.99

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Robert Morris Colonials and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Robert Morris found out the hard way. They took a 77-59 bruising from the Norse. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Vikings 94-69. The oddsmakers were on Youngstown State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Colonials' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Penguins, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Robert Morris took their victory against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 83-64. Does Robert Morris have another victory up their sleeve, or will Youngstown State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a 4.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Penguins, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris and Youngstown State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.