Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Cleveland State 7-7; Robert Morris 7-7

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 4-0 against the Robert Morris Colonials since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Vikings are staying on the road to face off against Robert Morris at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at UPMC Events Center. Cleveland State won both of their matches against Robert Morris last season (75-68 and 83-67) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Cleveland State's 2022 ended with an 85-71 defeat against the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the PFW Mastodons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. The Colonials secured a 75-70 W over the Mastodons.

Robert Morris' win lifted them to 7-7 while Cleveland State's loss dropped them down to 7-7. We'll see if Robert Morris can repeat their recent success or if the Vikings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last eight years.