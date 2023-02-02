Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 14-9; Robert Morris 11-12

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Norse and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. Bragging rights belong to NKU for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

The point spread favored NKU this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 75-74 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 win.

NKU is now 14-9 while Robert Morris sits at 11-12. The Colonials are 5-5 after wins this season, and the Norse are 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Robert Morris.