Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-9; Robert Morris 13-15
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. Robert Morris and the Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Robert Morris strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-56.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 87-58 loss at the hands of the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonials are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Robert Morris' victory brought them up to 13-15 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 18-9. Robert Morris is 6-6 after wins this season, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 7-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonials are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Robert Morris and Wisconsin-Milwaukee both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 27, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Robert Morris 67 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64