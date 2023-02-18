Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-9; Robert Morris 13-15

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. Robert Morris and the Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Robert Morris strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-56.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 87-58 loss at the hands of the Youngstown State Penguins on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonials are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Robert Morris' victory brought them up to 13-15 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 18-9. Robert Morris is 6-6 after wins this season, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 7-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris and Wisconsin-Milwaukee both have two wins in their last four games.