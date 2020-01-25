WATCH: Rutgers' Geo Baker buries last-second 3-pointer to finish Scarlet Knights' rally over Nebraska
Baker didn't contribute any scoring for Rutgers until it mattered most on Saturday
With three minutes remaining, Geo Baker hadn't hit a shot for No. 24 Rutgers and the Scarlet Knights trailed by six against Nebraska. Then, the junior guard picked the perfect time to come alive.
Baker hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift Rutgers to a 75-72 win on Saturday, as the Scarlet Knights improved to 15-5 (6-3 Big Ten). The win keeps the momentum alive for Rutgers, which cracked the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 1979. Rutgers lost at Iowa on Wednesday and likely needed to win Saturday to have a chance of remaining ranked when the new poll comes out on Monday.
Akwasi Yeboah led Rutgers with 20 points against Nebraska. Baker, the hero, scored six points — all of them coming in the final three minutes. First, he hit a 3-pointer with 2:45 remaining to cut Rutgers' deficit to 72-69. Then, Yeboah hit another 3-pointer with 2:07 left to tie the game at 72.
The teams went scoreless over the next two minutes until Baker's game-winner. The loss was the fifth straight for Nebraska (7-12, 2-7). Rutgers improved to 14-0 at home with the win. The Scarlet Knights host Purdue on Tuesday.
