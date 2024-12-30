Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Columbia 11-1, Rutgers 7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Columbia has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will round out the year against one another at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Jersey Mike's Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, Columbia was able to grind out a solid victory over Fairfield, taking the game 85-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rutgers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 83-82 to Princeton on a last-minute jump shot From Caden Pierce.

The losing side was boosted by Dylan Harper, who posted 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Columbia pushed their record up to 11-1 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Rutgers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Columbia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Columbia was dealt a punishing 75-35 loss at the hands of Rutgers in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 12-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 6 years.