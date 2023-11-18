Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Howard 2-2, Rutgers 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Howard Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bison were able to grind out a solid victory over the Terriers, taking the game 64-53. The victory was just what Howard needed coming off of a 107-86 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Rutgers waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 71-60.

Rutgers relied on the efforts of Aundre Hyatt, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds, and Derek Simpson, who scored 15 points along with 4 assists and 2 steals.

The victory got the Bison back to even at 2-2. As for the Scarlet Knights, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 13.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.