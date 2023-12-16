Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: LIU 1-8, Rutgers 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rutgers is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the LIU Sharks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers' defense has only allowed 60.9 points per game this season, so LIU's offense will have their work cut out for LIU.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Rutgers proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 70-63. The win was just what Rutgers needed coming off of a 76-57 defeat in their prior matchup.

Rutgers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. Omoruyi is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last six games he's played. Noah Fernandes was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-65 to the River Hawks. LIU has struggled against UMass Lowell recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Scarlet Knights' win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Sharks, their loss was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-8.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Rutgers' sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.