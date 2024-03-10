Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Ohio State 18-12, Rutgers 15-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.89

What to Know

Ohio State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Ohio State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.9% better than the opposition, a fact Ohio State proved on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 84-61 margin over the Wolverines.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bruce Thornton, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Thornton didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against Michigan State two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights came up short against the Badgers on Thursday and fell 78-66. Rutgers has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Rutgers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamichael Davis, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Davis didn't help Rutgers' cause all that much against Nebraska on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Gavin Griffiths was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Buckeyes pushed their record up to 18-12 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Scarlet Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Rutgers in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio State is a slight 1-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.