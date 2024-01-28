Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Purdue 18-2, Rutgers 10-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX

What to Know

Purdue and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. One thing working in Purdue's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last four matches.

Purdue has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Wolverines at home to the tune of 99-67. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-25.

Purdue's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Braden Smith led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Lance Jones, who scored 24 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Scarlet Knights as they lost 86-63 to the Fighting Illini on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rutgers in their matchups with Illinois: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Rutgers got a solid performance out of Clifford Omoruyi, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds.

The Boilermakers' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25 points. As for the Scarlet Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39% of their shots per game this season. Given Purdue's sizeable advantage in that area, Rutgers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Purdue beat Rutgers 70-65 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rutgers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers and Purdue both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.