Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-3, Rutgers 8-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Rutgers will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Rutgers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 84-74 loss to Indiana.

Despite the defeat, Rutgers got top-tier performance from Ace Bailey, who went 16 for 29 en route to 39 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. Bailey has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Rutgers struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Indiana racked up 16.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Wisconsin). They claimed a resounding 116-85 win over Iowa. The Badgers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season.

John Blackwell was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Nolan Winter, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Rutgers dropped their record down to 8-6 with the loss, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Wisconsin, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Rutgers came up short against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 78-66. Will Rutgers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Rutgers and Wisconsin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.