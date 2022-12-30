Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Coppin State 5-11; Rutgers 8-4

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Jersey Mike's Arena at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State's 2022 ended with an 83-65 loss against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday. Guard Nendah Tarke wasn't much of a difference maker for Coppin State; Tarke finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bucknell Bison typically have all the answers at home, but last Friday the Scarlet Knights proved too difficult a challenge. RU was fully in charge, breezing past Bucknell 85-50 at home. RU's center Clifford Omoruyi did his thing and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards along with six blocks.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Coppin State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Coppin State is now 5-11 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 8-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is stumbling into the contest with the 362nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.9 on average. RU's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 54.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.