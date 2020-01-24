Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Rutgers

Current Records: Nebraska 7-12; Rutgers 14-5

What to Know

The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 2 p.m. ET. RU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Scarlet Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 85-80 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Rutgers' loss came about despite a quality game from G Ron Harper Jr., who had 29 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Nebraska and the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 82-68, it was darn close to turning into one. Nebraska's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Dachon Burke Jr., who had 20 points along with eight boards, and F Kevin Cross, who had 17 points. Cross had trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska have won six out of their last nine games against Rutgers.