Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Rutgers

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-4; Rutgers 6-3

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET. RU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Scarlet Knights lost 67-66 to the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from OSU's guard Tanner Holden with 0:01 left to play. Center Clifford Omoruyi (16 points) was the top scorer for RU.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Lincoln (PA) Lions this past Wednesday and carried off an 82-55 win.

RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Scarlet Knights are now 6-3 while the Pirates sit at 5-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: RU comes into the game boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.4. Less enviably, Seton Hall has allowed their opponents an average of 6.4 steals per game, the 357th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 9-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.