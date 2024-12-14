Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: SC Upstate 4-8, S. Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Spartans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

SC Upstate will face S. Carolina after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161.5 points. SC Upstate walked away with a 74-68 victory over Western Carolina. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 75-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead S. Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamarii Thomas, who scored 22 points in addition to seven assists.

S. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

SC Upstate's win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for S. Carolina, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC Upstate hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC Upstate took a serious blow against S. Carolina when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 82-53. Can SC Upstate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 25-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

S. Carolina has won all of the games they've played against SC Upstate in the last 6 years.