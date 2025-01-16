Who's Playing
North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits
Current Records: North Dakota 7-12, S. Dak. State 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Ticket Cost: $17.28
What to Know
S. Dak. State is 10-0 against North Dakota since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
The experts predicted S. Dak. State would be headed in after a victory, but Neb.-Omaha made sure that didn't happen. S. Dak. State took an 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha on Saturday.
Meanwhile, North Dakota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 83-79 to Oral Roberts.
Even though they lost, North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in 18 consecutive games.
S. Dak. State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for North Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Dak. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Looking forward, S. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep S. Dak. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs North Dakota over their last seven matchups.
Odds
S. Dak. State is a big 11-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 156 points.
Series History
S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 5 years.
- Feb 29, 2024 - S. Dak. State 72 vs. North Dakota 62
- Dec 31, 2023 - S. Dak. State 80 vs. North Dakota 61
- Feb 02, 2023 - S. Dak. State 96 vs. North Dakota 73
- Jan 07, 2023 - S. Dak. State 60 vs. North Dakota 59
- Jan 31, 2022 - S. Dak. State 70 vs. North Dakota 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - S. Dak. State 96 vs. North Dakota 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - S. Dak. State 85 vs. North Dakota 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - S. Dak. State 92 vs. North Dakota 73
- Dec 11, 2020 - S. Dak. State 74 vs. North Dakota 62
- Feb 19, 2020 - S. Dak. State 94 vs. North Dakota 83