Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Drake 19-2, S. Illinois 10-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Illinois is 1-9 against Drake since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, S. Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Valparaiso, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. That's two games straight that the Salukis have won by exactly four points.

S. Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Damien Mayo Jr. led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarrett Hensley, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Drake came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 66-52.

Drake's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bennett Stirtz, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus three steals. Stirtz is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cam Manyawu, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

S. Illinois is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-12 record this season. As for Drake, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-2.

S. Illinois came up short against Drake when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 92-88. Will S. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Drake has won 9 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.