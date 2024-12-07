Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Southern Indiana 4-4, S. Illinois 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the S. Illinois Salukis at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. The Screaming Eagles have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 283 points over their last three matchups.

Southern Indiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 104-46 win over East-West. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-25.

Southern Indiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois entered their matchup against Bradley on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. S. Illinois suffered a grim 83-60 defeat to Bradley. The game marked the Salukis' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, S. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kennard Davis, who had 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Southern Indiana pushed their record up to 4-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for S. Illinois, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Indiana has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Indiana was pulverized by S. Illinois 81-50 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Southern Indiana was down 39-14.

Series History

S. Illinois and Southern Indiana both have 1 win in their last 2 games.