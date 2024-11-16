Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: CSNorthridge 2-1, Sacramento State 1-2

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Sacramento State is heading back home. They will welcome the CSNorthridge Matadors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. The Hornets might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

Sacramento State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to UC San Diego.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge took their matchup on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 98-50 victory over Nobel. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-27.

CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Sacramento State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for CSNorthridge, their win ended a four-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sacramento State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Sacramento State's way against CSNorthridge in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, as Sacramento State made off with an 88-68 victory. Will Sacramento State repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacramento State has won both of the games they've played against CSNorthridge in the last 7 years.