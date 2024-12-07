Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 3-7, Sacramento State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. The Mavericks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Neb.-Omaha came up short against Montana State and fell 76-65.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State suffered their biggest loss since February 8th on Wednesday. Their bruising 80-59 defeat to Denver might stick with them for a while. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Neb.-Omaha's loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.