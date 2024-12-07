Who's Playing
Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 3-7, Sacramento State 2-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. The Mavericks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
On Wednesday, Neb.-Omaha came up short against Montana State and fell 76-65.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State suffered their biggest loss since February 8th on Wednesday. Their bruising 80-59 defeat to Denver might stick with them for a while. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.
Neb.-Omaha's loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.