Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Sacramento State 38-27.

If Neb.-Omaha keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-7 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 2-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 3-7, Sacramento State 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are taking a road trip to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. The Mavericks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, Neb.-Omaha couldn't handle Montana State and fell 76-65.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State suffered their biggest defeat since February 8th on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 80-59 walloping at the hands of Denver. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Neb.-Omaha's loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Sacramento State is a slight 1-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

