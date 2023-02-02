Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 16-7; Sacramento State 12-10

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are 2-13 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Sacramento State will play host again and welcome Eastern Washington to The Hornets Nest, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Hornets entered their matchup against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Sacramento State fell to Montana State 72-65.

Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory.

Sacramento State is now 12-10 while Eastern Washington sits at 16-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento State is stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.2 on average. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento State.