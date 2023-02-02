Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 16-7; Sacramento State 12-10
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets are 2-13 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Sacramento State will play host again and welcome Eastern Washington to The Hornets Nest, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Hornets entered their matchup against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Sacramento State fell to Montana State 72-65.
Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory.
Sacramento State is now 12-10 while Eastern Washington sits at 16-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento State is stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.2 on average. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Eastern Washington have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Eastern Washington 75
- Jan 20, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Feb 01, 2021 - Eastern Washington 94 vs. Sacramento State 79
- Jan 31, 2021 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Sacramento State 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Washington 59 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Feb 28, 2019 - Sacramento State 59 vs. Eastern Washington 56
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Washington 94 vs. Sacramento State 92
- Feb 01, 2018 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 06, 2018 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Sacramento State 67
- Mar 09, 2017 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Sacramento State 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Eastern Washington 93 vs. Sacramento State 88
- Jan 30, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Sacramento State 67