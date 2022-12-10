Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Long Beach State 4-4; Sacramento State 4-5

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Sacramento State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at The Hornets Nest. Sacramento State will be strutting in after a victory while the Beach will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Long Beach State came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, falling 88-78.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Denver Pioneers on Wednesday, sneaking past 87-85.

Long Beach State's loss took them down to 4-4 while Sacramento State's win pulled them up to 4-5. We'll see if Long Beach State can steal Sacramento State's luck or if the Hornets records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.