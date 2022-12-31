Who's Playing

Portland State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Portland State 6-7; Sacramento State 7-6

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings won both of their matches against the Sacramento State Hornets last season (67-62 and 73-65) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Portland State and Sacramento State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET at The Hornets Nest. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vikings were expected to lose against the California Baptist Lancers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Portland State ultimately received the gift of a 74-72 win from a begrudging California Baptist squad.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State ended the year with a bang, routing the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors 72-51 on Wednesday.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Vikings up to 6-7 and the Hornets to a reciprocal 7-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland State ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Sacramento State is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Sacramento State.