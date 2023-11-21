Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Binghamton 3-2, Sacred Heart 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Sacred Heart is heading back home. They will take on the Binghamton Bearcats at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Pioneers didn't have too much trouble with the Greyhounds on the road as they won 66-51.

Meanwhile, Binghamton waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Red Foxes as the Bearcats made off with a 82-59 win. The oddsmakers were on Binghamton's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Pioneers now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Bearcats, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Sacred Heart strolled past Binghamton in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 75-60. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Binghamton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Binghamton has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Sacred Heart.