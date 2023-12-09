Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Fairfield 3-6, Sacred Heart 4-6

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield is 4-0 against Sacred Heart since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Fairfield Stags' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Stags didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Bulldogs, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 85-50 loss at the hands of the Red Storm. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacred Heart in their matchups with St. John's: they've now lost three in a row.

The Stags pushed their record up to 3-6 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Pioneers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fairfield have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Fairfield skirted past Sacred Heart 61-59 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fairfield has won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 8 years.