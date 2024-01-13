Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers
Current Records: LIU 3-11, Sacred Heart 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Sacred Heart and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.
After a string of three wins, Sacred Heart's good fortune finally ran out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Warriors. Sacred Heart has not had much luck with Merrimack recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact LIU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-68 win over the Skyhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LIU.
The Pioneers bumped their record down to 7-10 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Sharks, their win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-11.
Sacred Heart came up short against LIU when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 74-70. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Sacred Heart and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 26, 2023 - LIU 74 vs. Sacred Heart 70
- Dec 31, 2022 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. LIU 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - LIU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Feb 03, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. LIU 65
- Dec 17, 2020 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. LIU 72
- Dec 16, 2020 - LIU 75 vs. Sacred Heart 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Sacred Heart 76 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. LIU 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - LIU 71 vs. Sacred Heart 62