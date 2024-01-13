Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: LIU 3-11, Sacred Heart 7-10

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

What to Know

Sacred Heart and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Sacred Heart's good fortune finally ran out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Warriors. Sacred Heart has not had much luck with Merrimack recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact LIU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-68 win over the Skyhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LIU.

The Pioneers bumped their record down to 7-10 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Sharks, their win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-11.

Sacred Heart came up short against LIU when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 74-70. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.