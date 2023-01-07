Who's Playing

Hartford @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Hartford 4-12; Sacred Heart 8-9

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Hartford Hawks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers will be strutting in after a win while Hartford will be stumbling in from a loss.

Sacred Heart came out on top in a nail-biter against the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday, sneaking past 59-55.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Morgan State Bears last week, falling 61-54.

Sacred Heart's victory brought them up to 8-9 while Hartford's defeat pulled them down to 4-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Hartford has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.