Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Merrimack 12-16; Sacred Heart 14-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Pioneers bagged a 94-86 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Merrimack was able to grind out a solid win over the Hartford Hawks on Thursday, winning 67-59.

The wins brought Sacred Heart up to 14-14 and Merrimack to 12-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 49th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Pioneers, the Warriors come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in college basketball at 11. In other words, Sacred Heart will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.