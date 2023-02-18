Who's Playing
Merrimack @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: Merrimack 12-16; Sacred Heart 14-14
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Sacred Heart netted a 94-86 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Merrimack was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Thursday, winning 67-59.
The Pioneers are now 14-14 while the Warriors sit at 12-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacred Heart has allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 49th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Sacred Heart, Merrimack enters the matchup with 11 steals per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. In other words, Sacred Heart will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Merrimack have won five out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Sacred Heart 59 vs. Merrimack 55
- Feb 19, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Feb 15, 2022 - Merrimack 70 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - Sacred Heart 68 vs. Merrimack 62
- Jan 07, 2021 - Merrimack 97 vs. Sacred Heart 90
- Feb 21, 2020 - Merrimack 64 vs. Sacred Heart 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - Merrimack 65 vs. Sacred Heart 57