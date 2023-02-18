Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Merrimack 12-16; Sacred Heart 14-14

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Sacred Heart netted a 94-86 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Merrimack was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Thursday, winning 67-59.

The Pioneers are now 14-14 while the Warriors sit at 12-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacred Heart has allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 49th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Sacred Heart, Merrimack enters the matchup with 11 steals per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. In other words, Sacred Heart will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.