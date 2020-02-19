WATCH: Saint Joseph's beats Davidson in the final second for first conference victory of season
It's been a rough year for the Hawks, but they broke through in dramatic fashion on Tuesday
Cameron Brown capped a career-high outing in dramatic fashion as Saint Joseph's completed a furious rally to claim its first Atlantic 10 victory of the season on Tuesday night.
Brown, a freshman guard, drained a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Hawks to a 73-72 victory over Davidson. The visiting Wildcats jumped out to a 19-2 lead and led by 21 late in the first half. But the 3-point shooting fortunes of both teams swung dramatically in the second half as the Hawks completed the comeback.
After making 8 of 13 from deep in the first half, Davidson went 0 for 7 in the second half. By contrast, Saint Joseph's missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half but made 9 of 15 in the second half. None was more important than the last-second trey from Brown, which gave first-year Saint Joseph's coach Bill Lange his first conference victory.
The Hawks were predicted to finish 13th of 14 in the Atlantic 10 as they moved on from Phil Martelli, who was the coach at Saint Joseph's for 24 seasons. But it's been an even tougher struggle than most could have imagined. Their 12 conference losses have come by an average margin of 15.1 points.
What made Tuesday night's win all the more impressive for the Hawks (5-21, 1-12 Atlantic 10) is that it came without Ryan Daly, who leads the conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game. Brown stepped up in Daly's absence to finish with a game-high 24 points.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Illinois stuns No. 9 Penn State
Illinois boosted its NCAA Tournament profile with a top-10 road win over No. 9 Penn State
-
Kentucky vs. LSU odds, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. LSU matchup 10,000 times.
-
Top Picks: Three best bets for Tuesday
Two Big Ten plays and an SEC pick jump out from a busy Tuesday night schedule
-
Penn State vs Illinois odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Penn State vs. Illinois matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: Tuesday's games to watch
Seven teams fighting for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament are in action Tuesday
-
Jaden Shackelford earns FOTW honor
CBS Sports' weekly update on the best freshmen in America keeps Vernon Carey Jr. at No. 1
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium