WATCH: Saint Joseph's beats Davidson in the final second for first conference victory of season

Cameron Brown capped a career-high outing in dramatic fashion as Saint Joseph's completed a furious rally to claim its first Atlantic 10 victory of the season on Tuesday night.

Brown, a freshman guard, drained a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Hawks to a 73-72 victory over Davidson. The visiting Wildcats jumped out to a 19-2 lead and led by 21 late in the first half. But the 3-point shooting fortunes of both teams swung dramatically in the second half as the Hawks completed the comeback.

After making 8 of 13 from deep in the first half, Davidson went 0 for 7 in the second half. By contrast, Saint Joseph's missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half but made 9 of 15 in the second half. None was more important than the last-second trey from Brown, which gave first-year Saint Joseph's coach Bill Lange his first conference victory.

CAMERON BROWN! FOR THE WIN FROM DEEP!@SJUHawks_MBB breaks its winless streak in conference after a huge comeback against Davidson. pic.twitter.com/sGxPvntoxe — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 19, 2020

The Hawks were predicted to finish 13th of 14 in the Atlantic 10 as they moved on from Phil Martelli, who was the coach at Saint Joseph's for 24 seasons. But it's been an even tougher struggle than most could have imagined. Their 12 conference losses have come by an average margin of 15.1 points.

What made Tuesday night's win all the more impressive for the Hawks (5-21, 1-12 Atlantic 10) is that it came without Ryan Daly, who leads the conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game. Brown stepped up in Daly's absence to finish with a game-high 24 points.