Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Coppin State 0-7, Saint Joseph's 4-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Joseph's. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Saint Joseph's is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 67-58 to the Longhorns. The matchup marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Saint Joseph's loss came about despite a quality game from Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds. What's more, Fleming also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in February.

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 20th straight defeat dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by George Mason on the road and fell 93-55. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Julius Ellerbe III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Toby Nnadozie, who earned 19 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Saint Joseph's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-7.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 30-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

