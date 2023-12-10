Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 9-0, Saint Joseph's 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Princeton proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 81-70 victory over the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 win over the Eagles.

Saint Joseph's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rasheer Fleming, who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 20 points.

The Tigers have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 9-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

Saint Joseph's and Princeton pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Saint Joseph's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 7-2 and Princeton is 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a slight 1-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won all of the games they've played against Princeton in the last 8 years.