Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-2, Saint Joseph's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Sacred Heart proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 89-75 win over the Bearcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Wildcats on Monday and fell 96-88. Saint Joseph's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Erik Reynolds II, who scored 28 points along with 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 17 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Sacred Heart ended up a good deal behind Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 77-59. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.